Four SAPS sergeants languish behind bars after they allegedly stole R1.8 million from zama zama boss

Four Mpumalanga-based police officers have appeared before the Barberton Magistrate’s Court, facing accusations of stealing more than R1 million in cash from a zama zama boss. Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, said the four implicated police officers are Sergeant Danisile Precious Mahlangu, 47; Sergeant Mandla Saky Ndlovu, 49; Sergeant Bongani Dlamini, 40, and Sergeant Doctor Zulu, 42.

The four police officers are attached to Barberton detectives’ unit. They were all remanded in custody by the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Friday when they appeared on charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice. Sergeant Mandla Saky Ndlovu, 49, was arrested for theft and defeating ends of justice. Picture: Hawks The case against the four police officers was postponed November 19 for formal bail application.

On Friday, IOL reported that the four police officers raided a house where a “paymaster” of illegal miners, colloquially referred to as zama zamas resides. Sergeant Doctor Zulu, 42, was arrested for theft and defeating ends of justice. Picture: Hawks “Their appearance follows after they were arrested during a joint operation by the Hawks Nelspruit-based serious corruption investigation, serious organised crime investigation, and Mpumalanga crime intelligence on Thursday, November 14, 2024 in Barberton, Mpumalanga,” said Sekgotodi. At the house, the police officers then conducted a thorough search.

“During the search, they found an amount of R1,800,000 stashed inside a bag in a wardrobe which they allegedly took. It is reported that the son of the paymaster who was at home, was taken to the police station where they locked him in the police cells without booking in the R1,800,000 in the SAPS 13 (register) and neither did they register any case docket,” said Sekgotodi. Sergeant Bongani Dlamini, 40, was arrested for theft and defeating ends of justice. Picture: Hawks It was further alleged that the police detectives drove away from the police station with the money, leaving the son of the zama zama paymaster in police cells where he stayed for five hours. “Later, crime intelligence unit was summoned to the police station. On their arrival, they phoned the police officers to come back to the police station. Upon their return, they produced the amount of R200,000 which they alleged was found at the paymasters' house,” said Sekgotodi.

“The complainant, who is the son of the paymaster, opened a case of theft of cash against the four police officials.” Sergeant Danisile Precious Mahlangu, 47, was arrested for theft and defeating the ends of justice. Picture: Hawks The four detectives were arrested, charged, and detained at Nelspruit police station cells. Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Gerber has welcomed the swift arrest of the “non-compliant and corrupt” officers.