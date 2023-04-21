Four shot dead in possible drug-related hit in Durban

Durban - Four men were gunned down in a suspected drug-related hit in Thabatha Road in KwaMashu on Thursday afternoon. Three gunmen entered the room where the four men were sitting and started shooting.

All four victims, aged between 25 and 42, died at the scene. According to an incident report, the gunmen are alleged to have taken one of the victim’s car, a brown Datsun Go. The motive for the shooting is not known, but is suspected to be drug-related.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said four counts of murder are being investigated. “It is reported that the four deceased were sitting together in one room when suspects, believed to be four, entered the room and opened fire at them. Two of the deceased are brothers who lived in the house, one was a neighbour and the other deceased was a friend who had visited from Phoenix, reportedly a night before. “The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle belonging to the deceased who had visited. The motive of the shooting is unknown and and a manhunt for the suspects has been launched and investigations to establish what could have led to the killings are underway.”

In another incident on Saturday, a 25-year-old was shot and killed in an alleged drug-related shooting in Phoenix. The incident took place on Wavemore Place in Grove End on Saturday at around 1.30pm. Reaction Unit SA boss Prem Balram said they were were called out to the scene after residents reported multiple shots being fired at a blue VW Polo.

“The body of a deceased male was located outside a block of flats. “According to residents, the deceased was seated in his vehicle when two men opened fire on him. He abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot but collapsed a few metres away.” Balram said the victim was declared deceased by paramedics from a private ambulance service.