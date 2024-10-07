Four Soweto children die from suspected food poisoning, one hospitalised in critical condition

Four children died in a suspected case of food poisoning in Soweto at the weekend, the Gauteng Department of Education said on Monday. The department said its believed that the three primary school boys and one girl died after eating food that is suspected to have been poisoned.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, said the three children who died on Sunday went to Karabo Primary School in Naledi. “According to information at our disposal, a seven-year-old boy in Grade 1, an eight-year-old girl in Grade 2 , and a nine-year-old boy in Grade 3, from Karabo Primary School sadly passed away on Sunday after allegedly consuming food suspected to have contained poison. “Additionally, a Grade 1 boy learner from the same school remains, in ICU at a local medical facility after also having consumed the food,” said Chiloane.