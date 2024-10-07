Four Soweto children die from suspected food poisoning, one hospitalised in critical condition

Four children died in a suspected case of food poisoning in Soweto at the weekend, the Gauteng Department of Education said on Monday.
The department said its believed that the three primary school boys and one girl died after eating food that is suspected to have been poisoned.
Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, said the three children who died on Sunday went to Karabo Primary School in Naledi.
“According to information at our disposal, a seven-year-old boy in Grade 1, an eight-year-old girl in Grade 2 , and a nine-year-old boy in Grade 3, from Karabo Primary School sadly passed away on Sunday after allegedly consuming food suspected to have contained poison.
“Additionally, a Grade 1 boy learner from the same school remains, in ICU at a local medical facility after also having consumed the food,” said Chiloane.
Chiloane added that in a separate incident, an eight-year-old Grade 2 boy from Khauhelo Primary School also died on Sunday after allegedly consuming snacks purchased from a spaza shop in Naledi.
“Police are currently investigating circumstances surrounding these tragic incidents. The Gauteng department of education together with the affected schools, has activated the necessary support structures to provide psycho-social counselling to affected learners, educators, and family members.
“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and school communities affected by these tragic incidents. The safety and well-being of our learners remain our top priority, and we urge parents, guardians, and communities to exercise caution regarding the food consumed by children,” said Chiloane.
IOL News