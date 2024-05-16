Four suspected criminals killed in a shoot-out with KZN cops in Camperdown

Four suspected criminals were killed in a shoo-tout with KwaZulu-Natal police in the early hours of Thursday morning. According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda the incident took place in Camperdown.

Details of what crimes the suspects are allegedly linked to have not been released. The Commissioner of the South African Police Services (SAPS) in KZN Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is on his way to the crime scene. By 6.30am the crime scene was still active.

The story will be updated as IOL receives more information. This year there has been a number of incidents where suspects have been killed in a gunbattle with cops. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said it had taken note of the increasing numbers of suspected criminals that are allegedly being killed in shoot-outs between the police and the suspected criminals.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said that they had began their investigations. “The Ipid Act mandates Ipid to investigate all cases of death as a result of police actions, and discharge of an official firearm by any police officer.” Last month nine suspected criminals dead were killed Desai, Mariannhill, Durban.