Four suspected gang members arrested for murder of Durban woman

Police have arrested four suspected gang members in connection with the murder of a woman whose bullet-riddled body was found in a sport ground in Newlands East on Monday morning. KZN provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the arrests came amid ongoing operations by the SAPS Newlands detectives and the Hawks, who are officially known as the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations.

“The suspects are believed to be gang members who are behind several cases of murder, robbery and gang-related activities. The operation continues.” The 24-year-old victim was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car that was parked at the John Dory’s Sports ground in the Newlands East area, north of Durban. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said medics assessed a female in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, and found that she had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her body.

“Unfortunately there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.” Police are still searching for the suspects who shot and killed three people in another drive-by shooting also in the Newlands area this week. The shooting that left seven people injured is believed to be taxi-violence related, according to police.