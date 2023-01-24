Pretoria – Four alleged kingpins linked to a crime syndicate that has been involved in the fraudulent sale of driving licences in the North West, were arrested on Tuesday. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the arrests come after a two-year investigation, dubbed Operation KPS.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was conducted by its corruption unit, and the SAPS anti-corruption and crime intelligence units. “The investigation revealed that examiners of driving licences were colluding with driving school operators to have learner’s and driving licences fraudulently issued to aspiring drivers without requiring them to undergo the required tests,” the RTMC said. According to the RTMC, the syndicate had hijacked driving licence centres in Klerksdorp, Potchefstroom and Stilfontein to conduct its corrupt activities.

In some instances, it said, driving schools organised qualified drivers to undertake driving tests on behalf of the applicants. “The suspects are being detained in police custody at Jouberton police station. They are due to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.” Meanwhile, 10 licensing officials from Harrismith in the Free State are due in the local regional court on May 25 on similar charges of fraudulently issuing driving licences.

Story continues below Advertisement

In another similar matter in Mpumalanga, 16 suspects, including former provincial government officials, staff from municipal offices and vehicle fleet owners, are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering amounting to R60 million. It was discovered that they allegedly conspired to ensure that vehicle licence fees and arrears worth millions were written off. The RTMC urged members of the public to work with it to root out corruption in driving licence centres. Anonymous tip-offs can be sent via WhatsApp on 083 293 7989.

Story continues below Advertisement