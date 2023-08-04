Four suspects arrested for murder of Northern Cape policeman in North West

The Hawks in North West have arrested four men in connection with the murder of a Northern Cape-based policeman in Klerkskraal outside Ventersdorp. Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said Warrant Officer Gaonathebe Diphephenyane was travelling from Kimberley to Rustenburg on an official trip when he was hijacked in Klerkskraal on July 17.

"The member was allegedly robbed of the State vehicle, cellphone and money. "The member's body, with signs of strangulation, was found dumped next to a road on July 18, in Klerkskraal," Mathebula said. A multidisciplinary team was assembled to work on the case.

Information gathered led the team to Boikhutsong, Vosloorus and Brakpan, where four suspects, aged between 29 and 40, were arrested between July 31 and August 2. Mathebula said Elvis Hlongwane, 29, and Alexander Hobjana, 40, appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges of murder, carjacking and robbery. The case against them was postponed to September 11 for bail applications.