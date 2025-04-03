Four suspects arrested in Cape Town for murder and extortion following police operation

Four wanted suspects allegedly responsible for multiple murders and extortion in Khayelitsha have been arrested following an intensive police operation that also recovered several illegal firearms. The suspects, who had evaded capture for over a year, were apprehended on April 2 in a coordinated effort involving multiple SAPS units across townships in the Western Cape.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the operation was executed between 10am and 4pm by Crime Intelligence, Khayelitsha CIMAC, Khayelitsha Detectives, and members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT). Officers raided locations in Samora Machel, Wesbank, Kleinvlei, and Mfuleni, arresting four suspects aged between 23 and 28. “Endeavours to arrest wanted suspects in the Western Cape yielded success during a targeted takedown operation directed to neutralise and bring criminals to book who are actively involved and wanted on various murder, attempted murder and extortion related cases in Khayelitsha,” said Pojie.

During the operation, police confiscated a Luger 9mm pistol with 15 rounds, a Retay Blank 9mm firearm, a Pietro Beretta 7.65 with 12 rounds of ammunition, and a Glock 19 Austria pistol with 37 rounds. Two of the suspects, aged 23 and 24, face charges for seven murders, two attempted murders, extortion, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. “The two murder accused were on the run for more than a year and will now be added to two accused, aged 24 and 30, who were arrested during April 2024 on the same extortion related murders,” said Pojie.

The other two suspects, aged 25 and 28, are facing charges related solely to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. All four accused are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Friday, April 4. IOL News