Four suspects arrested in connection with West Rand policewoman killing

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Gauteng has arrested four men suspected of being involved in the brutal murder of Constable Nthabiseng Bridget Mosidi, 46, and taxi owner Nkosinathi Ndlela outside the Kagiso police station. The arrests occurred around 2am, August 30, a week after the tragic shooting that shocked the local community, following a co-ordinated operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and the police's Tactical Response Team (TRT).

The four suspects, aged between 27 and 46, were arrested at their residences in Witpoortjie and Mohlakeng. During the operation, law enforcement officials confiscated four AK-47 rifles and a significant amount of ammunition. "The swift action by our teams demonstrates our commitment to bringing those who commit such heinous crimes to justice," spokesperson for the Hawks Captain Lloyd Ramovha, said. "We believe these suspects are responsible for the tragic deaths of Constable Mosidi and Mr. Ndlela, and we will ensure they face the full might of the law."

Authorities believe the motive behind the murders is linked to a taxi association turf war, as all suspects are involved in the taxi industry. On the day of the incident, August 22, the victims were seated in a vehicle parked outside the Kagiso police station when a blue Hyundai iX 35 approached. The suspects allegedly opened fire with rifles, killing both victims instantly before fleeing the scene. "This attack was not just an attack on two individuals; it was an attack on the entire community and the rule of law," acting provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Brigadier Paulina Sekgobela, said.

"We will not allow such acts of violence to go unpunished. The recovery of the firearms used in this crime is a step toward ensuring the safety of our citizens." Three of the suspects are reportedly related. All four are currently being processed and are expected to face multiple charges, including murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, and ammunition. Investigators are also exploring potential links between these suspects and other violent crimes in the province.

"These arrests send a clear message that no one is above the law, and we will continue to pursue those who seek to destabilize our communities," Ramovha said. "We encourage anyone with additional information to come forward and assist in this investigation." The suspects are set to appear in the Kagiso Magistrate’s Court during the first week of September.