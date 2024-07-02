Four suspects arrested in Free State after armed robbery

By Wendy Dondolo Harrismith police arrested four suspects jn connection with a brazen armed robbery that left two travellers from the Eastern Cape shaken and stripped of their valuables.

The robbery occurred in the early hours of the morning, June 30, as the victims weary from their travels, stopped in Harrismith to rest. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) media release, the victims, who had been journeying from Umtata to Durban, were ambushed by armed assailants shortly after they parked their Audi sedan for a brief nap around 3.50am. The thieves made off with three cellphones, a car key, and an undisclosed sum of cash.

“The quick response of our team was crucial. After the victims reported the incident, our officers co-ordinated a swift operation that led to the arrest of the suspects at Intabazwe, not far from where the incident took place,” a police spokesperson said. The suspects, in their 20s and 30s, were found with a white Polo VW, which had no registration and was used during the robbery. The victims, relieved by the recovery of most of their stolen items, thanked the Harrismith police.

“We are immensely thankful to the SAPS for their rapid and effective action that not only helped recover our belongings but also ensured that these criminals did not continue their spree,” one of the victims said. The suspects are scheduled to appear before the Harrismith Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing charges of armed robbery. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges and dangers of highway robberies but also showcases the effective strategies and prompt action by the SAPS in combating such crimes.