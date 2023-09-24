Four suspects arrested in Vhembe District for torching a police vehicle at Thohoyandou police station

Police arrested four suspects believed to be involved in the torching of a police vehicle at Thohoyandou Police Station in the Vhembe district in Limpopo, amid student protests at the University of Venda earlier this month. Nedzanani Elekanyani (22), Mutepe Lufuno (22), Tshamano Gudani Loyd (25), and Luthungi Lufuno (23) were arrested on Thursday, September 21, 2023, while at their hideouts in various areas in the Vhembe District.

A criminal charge of malicious damage to property and a charge of public violence has been filed against each of them. There were several damages to infrastructure, property, vehicles as a result of the public violence that erupted on the University of Venda campus. Thohoyandou Police launched investigations and a search for the suspects involved in the various incidents that occurred during protests and evidently succeeded in arresting the four suspects in connection with the torching of a police vehicle in Thohoyandou on Tuesday evening, September 12, 2023.