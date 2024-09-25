Four suspects dead after shoot-out with police in the Eastern Cape

Police in the Eastern Cape have confirmed the death of four suspects after a shoot-out during the early hours of Wednesday morning. The incident took place in the Shoxa Administrative area, Marikana Location outside Qoboqobo.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said information was followed up by members attached to the Tactical Response Team in Mdantsane and East London regarding suspects allegedly in possession of unlicensed firearms. “The members proceeded to the Marikana area in Qoboqobo (Keiskamahoek). On arrival at the scene, they struggled to enter the identified house due to a high boundary wall, but they eventually managed to scale it. As members were tactically entering the premises, the suspects tried to flee, using back exits, but they were cornered, and they started shooting at the police,” Mawisa said. Police seized three unlicensed guns at the scene. Photo: SAPS Police retaliated and during the shoot-out, four suspects were shot and died on the scene, while a fifth suspect sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

“The deceased suspects, aged between 29 and 40, are known, but their identities are withheld. The fifth suspect, aged 38, is currently under police guard. Police members escaped unscathed. Police recovered three unlicensed firearms with ammunition, two bakkies, a Toyota Hilux, and an Opel Corsa, which are believed to be stolen,” Mawisa said. The Opel Corsa bakkie is believed to be stolen. Photo: SAPS Police said the matter has been transferred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for further investigation. The Eastern Cape police Ccmmissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene expressed appreciation for the efforts of the members in ensuring the safety of the communities.