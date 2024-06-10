Four suspects gunned down in KZN moments after robbing man exiting bank

KwaZulu-Natal police shot dead four suspects linked to an robbery at a shopping centre in Harding, in the Ugu District Municipality, on Monday morning. This comes after a multidisciplinary team made up of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks), South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 unit and other units, followed up on intelligence received about a robbery which was about to be carried at a local mall.

SAPS spokesperson in KZN, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said a businessman went into a bank inside the mall and withdrew an undisclosed amount of money and as he made his way out of the mall, he was accosted by the suspects who robbed him of the cash. He added that police approached the suspects who had just committed the robbery and the suspects defied police's orders to stop and opened fire. "Police returned fire and four suspects were fatally wounded during the shootout," Netshiunda said.

He said police are still searching for remaining suspects. "A firearm as well as the money which was robbed was found in possession of the suspects," Netshiunda said. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.