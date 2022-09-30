Four suspects, including former NW HOD of transport, arrested for airport tender fraud worth R400m

Durban - Four suspects, including the former Head of Department for Transport in North West and a SA Express employee, have been arrested in relation to a tender corruption case worth R400 million. The four suspects were arrested simultaneously in Gauteng and the North West on Thursday, according to the Hawks.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the suspects appeared on Friday morning at the Mahikeng Magistrate’s court. The suspects face 34 counts, including fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. Mogale said the case is one of those that had been recommended for investigation by the Zondo Commission, adding that the Hawks will continue to follow the Commission’s recommendations.

The four suspects were linked to a project where they tried to reintroduce commercial aircraft to the Mahikeng and Pilanesberg airports in 2014. A project worth R400 million. Mogale said the deal was “riddled” with procurement irregularities. Furthermore, she said the monies were paid for the project, but the services were not rendered. “The North West government allegedly appointed a service provider to render the service, but this was done without following the proper supply chain management processes. The irregularly secured agreement is said to have been signed by four accused. The HOD was signed on behalf of the Department of Transport.

“The deal was riddled with procurement irregularities, and monies were paid for the services not rendered. All companies appointed to do the ground handling services were indirectly owned by one of the accused. The irregularities prejudiced the North West government an actual R253 million,” Mogale said. Mogale said that more charges could be added on once the cases have been centralised. IOL