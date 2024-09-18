Four undocumented Mozambican nationals arrested for illegal mining in Mpumalanga

Police arrested four undocumented Mozambican nationals, aged between 17 and 39, in connection with illegal mining activities in Sabie on Monday, September 16. Acting swiftly on a tip-off, Mpumalanga police targeted the Simile district, uncovering a hidden network of illegal gold mining that had been operating, leading to the discovery of a large group of individuals engaged in illegal mining.

“Police received information that a group of people were conducting illegal mining activities in Simile, Sabie,” said police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi. While several accused fled, police successfully arrested four miners. “Some illegal mining equipment and gold-bearing materials were also seized during the operation,” said Nkosi.

The acting police commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, voiced worry about the conditions surrounding unlawful mining. He condemned these actions, highlighting not only the illegal extraction of precious metals, but also the unsafe conditions in which the mining takes place. “Apart from illegal extracting of precious metals, we are really concerned about the safety of those who are involved in these unsafe sites and the infighting among different groups that at times lead to the loss of lives," said Mkhwanazi.