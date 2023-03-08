Rustenburg – A body of a four-year-old girl was retrieved from a pit toilet at a school in Glen Grey, Eastern Cape. The girl was found on Tuesday, after her mother went to the school to enquire about her whereabouts after she did not return home on Monday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said police had opened an inquest docket and were investigating following the death of a four-year-old girl learner, whose body was found inside a pit latrine in one of the primary schools at Vaalbank, Glen Grey "It is alleged that on Tuesday morning, 7 March 2023, the mother of a four-year-old girl (a learner at the school) went to her child's school to enquire about her whereabouts, after she did not return home the previous day," said Nkohli. Nkohli said said a preliminary investigation led to the recovery of the girl's body in one of the school's pit toilets.

"Members from SAPS Search and Rescue retrieved her body. Circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation. Police have opened an inquest docket." In a separate incident, the police in Lehurutshe near Zeerust, were searching for 22-month-old Keotshepile Molefe. According to provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani, Keotshepile went missing last Friday, at Dinokana Village in Lehurutshe, outside Zeerust in North West.

"Keotshepile was allegedly last seen in the morning at about 9:00, when he followed a family member staying opposite his mother’s house to fetch water at a nearby water pump. “According to allegations, the family member came back and went to drop the bucket of water inside her house and the baby was playing outside the yard, but when she came back from her house, she could not find Keotshepile. “The mother of the child also did not know where her baby boy was and they searched the village without success," she said.

An enquiry of a missing person was registered at Lehurutshe police station on Friday. "Keotshepile was wearing a blue T-shirt with black number printed on it and a nappy during his time of disappearance. He is light in completion with a brush cut hair style. "Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Lebogang Motsikoa, of the Lehurutshe Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual offences Unit (FCS) on the following cell phone number: 082 856 1123.