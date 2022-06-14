Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Four-year-old Limpopo killed after stepping on an open live wire

A 4-year-old boy lost his life after being electrocuted by an open live wire in Limpopo. Picture: Antoine de Ras

A 4-year-old boy lost his life after being electrocuted by an open live wire in Limpopo. Picture: Antoine de Ras

Published 3h ago

Share

Pretoria – Police in Maake, outside Tzaneen under the Mopani District in Limpopo, have opened a case of inquest after a 4-year-old boy was allegedly electrocuted to death by an open live wire at Burgersdorp village.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the boy died on Sunday evening.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The child was allegedly with his siblings walking from their aunt’s place in the same village when the tragic incident happened. The children ran home to inform their mother that their younger brother was shocked by an open live wire that was lying on the ground,” Seabi said.

The 4-year-old was certified dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

“Police opened a case of inquest for further investigation. The deceased was identified as Tebatso Thabang Makhata,” Seabi said.

More on this

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has expressed sadness over the tragic incident and urged residents to “report illegal activities including illegal electricity connections that are taking place to the police, in order to prevent these types of incidents from happening”.

Police investigations into the incident are still continuing.

In February, a municipal worker died after he was electrocuted while cutting grass in uMlazi, Durban.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the time, Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to a report of an electrocution in the Z Section.

“Reports from the scene are that a male about 38 years of age was cutting the grass on the side of the roadway when he accidentally struck an electrical wire.

“The man was found in a critical condition and advanced life support resuscitation efforts were exhausted for more than 45 minutes in an attempt to revive him, however they were unsuccessful and the man was declared dead on the scene,” Van Reenen said.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL

Related Topics:

EskomSAPSHawksCrime and courtsDeaths and Tributes

Share

Recent stories by:

Jonisayi Maromo