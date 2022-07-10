Four years later, wanted woman gets intercepted while crossing into Mozambique

Pretoria - A woman who was wanted by police, Ralina Julio Cau aged 43, was remanded in custody by the Kriel Magistrate’s Court after she was intercepted at Komatipoort Lebombo port of entry while she was trying to cross the border from South Africa into Mozambique. Cau is one of three accused people who were arrested in March 2018 at Kriel while they were transporting counterfeit goods, shoes, from Mozambique into South Africa.

Hawks’ provincial spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the consignment of shoes was destined for Joburg. “The trio was remanded in custody until the April 10, 2018, when they were granted bail of R3 000 each. After their release, they attended court a few times and they never came back to court. A warrant of their arrest was authorised by the Kriel Magistrate’s Court on October 8, 2018, and all the three accused were circulated on the system as wanted suspects,” said Sekgotodi. More than a week ago, on June 30, the Hawks said Cau was trying to cross the border from South Africa into Mozambique, and the system intercepted her, showing that she was wanted by police for the Kriel case.

Ralina Julio Cau, who missed court appearances after she was released on bail in 2018, has been arrested at the border while attempting to cross into Mozambique. | Hawks “Arrangements were made for her to appear in the Kriel Magistrate’s Court where she was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to 11 July, 2022,” said Sekgotodi. Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zodwa Mokoena commended the vigilance of personnel who intercepted Cau. She also appreciated the collaboration between the police investigators and the border officials. IOL