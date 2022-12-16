Fowl play! Two nabbed for alleged theft of chicken worth R45K

Rustenburg - Two factory workers were arrested for alleged theft of chicken portions worth R45 000 in Makhado, Limpopo. The two were arrested on Thursday and were expected to in the Makhado Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said two employees of Koelkamer Factory were arrested in connection with theft of chicken pallets that were reportedly stolen from the factory in Makhado. “The suspects, aged 34 and 44, were arrested next to Makhado showground yesterday, December 15, 2022 by the members of the Makhado Crime Intelligence Unit while on the way to deliver the stolen stock to their suppliers at Thohoyandou under the Vhembe District,” he said. “According to the information, police received a complaint from the management of the factory about the repeated theft of chicken pallets to the value of over R45 000 at the factory on December 9 and 13, 2022.

“A tactical intelligence driven operation was conducted by the police around Makhado town yesterday, December 15, 2022 to monitor the movement of the employees at the factory after receiving a tip-off from a member of the community.” He said police saw the two employees who were driving a factory truck which was intended to sell the chicken to their suppliers in Thohoyandou and pounced on them next to Makhado Showgrounds. “The truck was stopped and searched, and police discovered another load of chicken pallets and the duo could not provide satisfactory explanation about the destination of the chicken pallets and were immediately arrested on the spot.”

Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has praised the police for their prompt response in arresting the two. “We appreciate the swiftness at which the members apprehended the suspects before they could bring the factory down on its knees financially due to the theft of the chicken pallets,” she said. In the Eastern Cape, police said three men were arrested on Wednesday after they were found in possession of two Angora goats.

