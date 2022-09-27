Free bail for learner, aged 17, arrested for allegedly raping his 54-year-old aunt “on countless occasions”

Pretoria – A 17-year-old learner was released on free bail after he appeared before a court in Mpumalanga for allegedly raping his aunt “on countless occasions”, despite her pleas for him to stop. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the teenager was arrested on Thursday and appeared in court on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The 17-year-old suspect appeared at Mbibane Magistrate’s Court, where he was granted free bail. The case was postponed until Tuesday, 4 October 2022,” said Mdhluli. Last week, police in Mpumalanga said the teenager allegedly molested her aunt, repeatedly near Vaalbank. The elderly woman reported the matter to police, allegedly after being raped for over five months. “Loss of morals is a cause for concern in our society. This is witnessed by the arrest of a 17-year-old school-going suspect after he was arrested for allegedly raping his 54-year-old aunt on countless occasions in Molapomogale in Kameelpoort near Vaalbank,” said Mdhluli.

“The story was related to the police by the aunt who lost her patience as she could no longer handle the abuse any more. The aunt alleges that the suspect started his evil deeds between April 2022 and early September 2022.” It is further alleged that the victim warned the teenager repeatedly to stop the abuse. Police said the warnings allegedly fell on deaf ears. “She therefore reported the matter to the authorities, and the case was assigned to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS). The case was investigated, and thereafter the suspect was arrested on Thursday, 22 September 2022,” said Mdhluli.

Story continues below Advertisement

The accused teenager initially appeared in the Mbibana Magistrate's Court on Friday. His case was postponed to Monday, and he was remanded in custody. IOL