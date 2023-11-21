Free bail for people arrested for blocking and intimidating potential voters in Limpopo

The eight people, aged between 27 and 43, who were arrested in Limpopo, for allegedly blocking and intimidating fellow community members from entering the voter registration point at the Masemola Tribal Office in the Sekhukhune District were released on bail. The eight appeared before the Nebo Magistrate's Court on Monday, said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“They were all released on free bail and their case was postponed to January 19, for further police investigations. It was also reported that suspects threatened party agents in the process,” he said. The incident took place at around 10am on Sunday during the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)’s two-day voter registration weekend. Eight people were arrested in Masemola, Limpopo, for allegedly blocking and intimidating community members from going into the voter registration point at the Masemola Tribal Office in the Sekhukhune District. File Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Media Archives He said police were alerted to the incident of intimidation and blockage of potential voters and the law enforcement agents quickly responded.

“On arrival, a group of men and women were identified by the ward councillor. A case of intimidation was opened and the suspects, three females and five males, were arrested,” said Mashaba. On Sunday, Mashaba said police officers across Limpopo, led by provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe had worked diligently over the voter registration weekend and had high visibility across the province. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS He said there were extensive deployments of police officers at various registration points across the province, with the law enforcement agents working closely with the Electoral Commission of South Africa, other government departments and local leadership.

Meanwhile, Hadebe has saluted the dedicated police officers who maintained law and order during the voter registration weekend. “We commend our officers for ensuring a peaceful registration process in the province. Ours was to ensure a safe and secure environment for eligible community members who wanted to register to vote,” said Hadebe. “An integrated approach ensured smooth sharing of information and gathering intelligence on the ground, thus ensuring a safe and efficient registration weekend.”