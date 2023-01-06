Free petrol: EMPD disperses crowd stealing fuel after tanker overturns in Ekurhuleni

Pretoria - The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said it has secured the scene where a fuel tanker overturned in Wadeville. Shortly after the tanker overturned, scores of community members reportedly in rushed in with containers to collect the leaking fuel.

EMPD spokesperson Deliwe Ndlovu told IOL that the community members had been dispersed from the dangerous crime scene. “The accident happened at the corner of Dekema and Osborn roads. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has secured this scene,” said Ndlovu. On Thursday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed that the death toll from the gas tanker explosion had risen to 37.

Several people were also injured following the tanker explosion that took place on Christmas Eve near the Tambo Memorial Hospital. IOL reported that Infinite Fleet Transport, the company that owns the truck that was involved in the Boksburg tanker explosion on December 24, has been cleared of any wrongdoing by an independent auditor. A review by independent road transport safety system auditor Transheq, which reportedly conducted this investigation, has cleared the trucking company that owned the tanker that exploded in Boksburg, killing the 37 people, including Tambo Memorial Hospital staff members.

