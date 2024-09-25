Free State cop killed in violent clash - three suspects fatally shot

A tragic incident has left the South African Police Service (SAPS) in mourning after a police constable, Mojalefa Borolo, 30, was killed while responding to a violent confrontation in the Phahameng township area of the Free State on Sunday. The incident occurred at 5pm, when Borolo and his colleagues were responding to a complaint in the area.

He sustained fatal injuries during the confrontation. “Despite efforts by emergency medical services to save his life, he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene,” said police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle. In response to the incident, backup was called in, including officers from Welkom's Public Order Police Unit. During an armed operation, three men who had locked themselves inside a residence were fatally wounded by police.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen member during this difficult time. Constable Borolo’s sacrifice will not be forgotten,” said Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Solly Lesia. The incident has sparked an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), which will examine the circumstances surrounding both the constable's death and the deaths of the three suspects. “IPID will handle further investigation into the deaths of the three suspects,” said Earle.