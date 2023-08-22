Free State cops in court for corruption, extortion, kidnapping

Three Free State police officers arrested for corruption and kidnapping will apply for bail next week. The Anti-Corruption Unit arrested the trio on August 17 for an incident that took place in December last year.

Two sergeants and a constable, from Bloemspruit, Park Road, and the K9 Unit, are facing charges of corruption, extortion, kidnapping, and defeating the ends of justice. "It is alleged that the three were on patrol duties on December 14, 2022, when they stopped a truck with a trailer on the N1 south, just outside of Bloemfontein,“ said police spokesperson, Loraine Earle. She said the cops demanded money from the owner of the truck in order not to arrest his son, but when they went to a mall in the south of Bloemfontein to draw money from an ATM, they were unsuccessful.

“They chased down the truck, and at about 20 km from Verkeerdevlei Toll Plaza, they stopped the truck again. "This time, they allegedly took the driver with them in a police vehicle and went to three spots to withdraw money. "They allegedly managed to withdraw R2,000 before they took the driver back to the truck," she said.

They appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday. The case against the three was postponed to August 28 for formal bail application. Free State provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, said receiving news about members being on the wrong side of the law was not good for the image of the police.