Free State court bars Bloemfontein Zoo from re-opening

The Free State High Court has granted the National Council of SPCAs an order preventing the re-opening of the Bloemfontein Zoo, unless they comply with strict conditions. The order further states that the Mangaung Municipality is prohibited from receiving any wild or exotic animals without the necessary permits.

"Additionally, they are restricted from receiving any threatened or protected animals unless granted permits in terms of the Threatened or Protected Species (TOPS) Regulations, including registering as a commercial exhibition facility," explained NSPCA spokesperson, Jacques Peacock. He said the zoo cannot re-open unless there is a sufficient budget to lawfully and sustainably operate the facility, along with an official resolution duly passed by the municipal council. The animal-advocacy group took action against the zoo due to the conditions that the animals were subjected to in 2019 and 2020. This led to the zoo's closure.

Peacock said the NSPCA sprung into action after hearing that the Mangaung Municipality wanted the facility re-opened without a formal budget and resolution passed by the municipality. Peacock said the NSPCA will now be meeting with the legal team of the Free State Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, as the functionary responsible for issuing the required permits to accept any animals contemplated in the Order at the Bloemfontein Zoo. "We remain steadfast that DESTEA cannot, in properly considering the animal welfare implications, issue any permits in good faith, unless significant changes are made to the now-defunct Bloemfontein Zoo," he said.