Free State farmer shot and wounded during robbery at his farm

Rustenburg - Two robbers shot and wounded a 60-year-old farmer in Clocolan, Free State. The farmer arrived home on Wednesday evening and surprised the robbers while they were breaking into his safe.

Story continues below Advertisement

“When realising that they had been caught, one suspect took out a firearm and shot the victim in the inner thigh and both fled the scene. Police were called to the scene and the victim was admitted to hospital,” said police spokesperson Captain Phumelelo Dhlamini. Dhlamini said preliminary investigation revealed that the safe was forced open and firearms and a laptop were missing. “No one has been arrested as yet and police urge anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts to contact Detective Constable Richard Dlanga on 071 147 7393 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

In a separate incident, the Hawks in Gauteng said Mduduzi Nxumalo, 39, appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for the alleged theft of jewellery worth more than R26 million. The case against him was postponed to August 1 for bail application. According to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo, it was alleged that on August 9, 2019, a group of armed men entered the business premises on Ballyclare Drive in Sandton where they tied up the security guards with cables and broke into a jewellery warehouse.

Story continues below Advertisement

They stole jewellery worth more than R26m and fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. “A case of business robbery was reported at the Sandton police station. The matter was referred to the Germiston-based Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further handling. The Hawks’ thorough investigation led the team to Soweto township, where Nxumalo was arrested on 25 July 2022,” Warrant Officer Nxumalo said. “He was charged with business robbery and he appeared in court where he was remanded in custody. The investigation is continuing and the arrest of other suspects cannot be ruled out.”

Story continues below Advertisement