Free State health deputy director in court over allegations of falsifying qualifications

Mmulutsi Winston Mokwai, 42, a Deputy Director in the Free State Department of Health, found himself at the centre of a major fraud scandal when he appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on September 17. The once-trusted health deputy director is now facing major fraud charges lodged by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), following allegations that he rose through the ranks to authority on the back of lies and forged credentials.

Mokwai, who has worked for the Department of Health since 2012, is accused of using fake qualifications to get the job. “The Hawks received information that Mokwai allegedly presented fraudulent qualifications and temporary driver's license when he was appointed by the department in 2012,” police spokesperson warrant officer Fikiswa Matoti said,. The Hawks undertook a thorough investigation, which found that Mokwai's diploma and degree in electrical engineering were fake.

If so, the Department of Health was not only mislead, but also suffered financial losses, the magnitude of which is still being investigated. Major General Mokgadi Bokaba, the Free State Head of the Hawks, praised the health department for its participation in bringing the problem to light. "Such misrepresentation is viewed in a serious light, especially in a country where unemployment rate and poverty are high. Someone qualified may be sitting at home unemployed," Bokaba said.