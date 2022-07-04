Free State Home Affairs official hands herself in after corruption allegations

Pretoria - Home Affairs employee Dolly Goitsemang Sediti, 38, appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of corruption.
In May, the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit, based in Bloemfontein, received information about a Home Affairs senior immigration officer, who demanded R6 000 from a foreign national for the release of his brother, who was arrested for allegedly not having proper documents.
“A sting operation was then conducted on Thursday, May 26, 2022, where the police arrested Leballo Maqalika, 50, after he was found with R6 000 he demanded from the victim,” said Captain Christopher Singo.
Singo added that further investigations were conducted, where the Hawks discovered that Sediti is implicated in alleged corrupt activities with Maqalika.
“A warrant of arrest was issued and Sediti handed herself over this morning, together with her lawyers, where she was charged,” said Singo.
Former Eastern Cape municipal officials charged with fraud granted bail
Home Affairs extends hours at selected offices in KZN to meet demand over Winter school holidays
Home Affairs announces extended office hours for school holidays
Alleged cybercrime mastermind arrested on R192m fraud and money laundering charges
Former Sars employee, 65, lands in court after she was charged with tax fraud
The case been postponed to July 11, 2022, for a formal bail application.
IOL