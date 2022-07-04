Free State Home Affairs official hands herself in after corruption allegations

In May, the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit, based in Bloemfontein, received information about a Home Affairs senior immigration officer, who demanded R6 000 from a foreign national for the release of his brother, who was arrested for allegedly not having proper documents.

Pretoria - Home Affairs employee Dolly Goitsemang Sediti, 38, appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of corruption.

“A sting operation was then conducted on Thursday, May 26, 2022, where the police arrested Leballo Maqalika, 50, after he was found with R6 000 he demanded from the victim,” said Captain Christopher Singo.

Singo added that further investigations were conducted, where the Hawks discovered that Sediti is implicated in alleged corrupt activities with Maqalika.

“A warrant of arrest was issued and Sediti handed herself over this morning, together with her lawyers, where she was charged,” said Singo.