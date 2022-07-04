Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 4, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Free State Home Affairs official hands herself in after corruption allegations

Dolly Goitsemang Sediti appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of corruption. Picture: Supplied

Dolly Goitsemang Sediti appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of corruption. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Pretoria - Home Affairs employee Dolly Goitsemang Sediti, 38, appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of corruption.

In May, the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit, based in Bloemfontein, received information about a Home Affairs senior immigration officer, who demanded R6 000 from a foreign national for the release of his brother, who was arrested for allegedly not having proper documents.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A sting operation was then conducted on Thursday, May 26, 2022, where the police arrested Leballo Maqalika, 50, after he was found with R6 000 he demanded from the victim,” said Captain Christopher Singo.

Singo added that further investigations were conducted, where the Hawks discovered that Sediti is implicated in alleged corrupt activities with Maqalika.

“A warrant of arrest was issued and Sediti handed herself over this morning, together with her lawyers, where she was charged,” said Singo.

More on this

The case been postponed to July 11, 2022, for a formal bail application.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

crimecourtcorrupt practicescorruptionHawksDepartment of Home AffairsSAPSSouth AfricaCrime and courtsFraud

Share

Recent stories by:

Brenda Masilela