Free State man arrested for allegedly dousing lover with petrol and setting her alight

Rustenburg - A 41-year-old man was arrested for the alleged brutal murder of his lover in Thaba Nchu outside Bloemfontein, in the Free State. The man was arrested after a passer-by saw the woman burning in the street and alerted the police.

"On Monday, 5 December, 2022, at about 06:00, a passer-by saw a female engulfed with flames in Milner Street in Thaba Nchu. The lady rushed to the police station and alerted the police about the incident. The members at the Community Service Centre responded to the complaint and on arrival discovered a badly burnt female who managed to inform them that her partner doused her with petrol and then set her alight," Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said. "Emergency Services were summoned to the scene, and the victim was rushed to the local hospital. The victim later passed away while at hospital. The police started the search for the suspect and he was traced to Odendaalsrus. "The 41-year-old male was then arrested for the murder of his 25-year-old partner in Odendaalsrus. The suspect will appear in Selosesha Magistrate’s Court soon."

In a separate incident, Parys detectives are requesting assistance with information after a security guard was shot and killed while on duty. Sergeant Josephine Rani said it was alleged that on November 20 at about 22:00 the deceased and two of his colleagues were patrolling behind the Parys Hospital to prevent cable theft. "The trio walked in different directions, and while patrolling the other two security guards heard gunshots. The two guards then went to the direction where they heard sounds of the gunshots, and on arrival, they found the deceased lying on the ground with a gunshot wound on the chest," Rani said.

"He was taken to the hospital and later on succumbed to his injuries. No suspects have been arrested yet We appeal to anyone who may have information regarding the suspects to please contact Detective Constable Jabulani Moqhedlana on 082 466 8094/ 082 554 3041. IOL