Free State man arrested for killing his brother following a dispute over his dog

Published 1h ago

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his brother to death during an argument over a dog on a farm near Warden, Free State.

Police said the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

Free State police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmakho Mophiring said that officers from the Harrismith police station responded to a murder complaint at a local hospital at about 3.45 am.

“Both men sustained injuries and were rushed to a local hospital, where one later succumbed to his wounds,” said Mophiring.

The altercation took place at Ha-Mafutha Farm, where both brothers lived.

Police revealed that the conflict began after the suspect accused his brother of injuring his dog.

“The assault resulted from an argument that the deceased injured the suspect’s dog,” said Mophiring.

“It is further alleged that the deceased person, Lerole Pitso, was stabbed with a sharp object during the fight."

Although the victim was conscious and able to speak upon arrival at the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries while being treated.

The suspect sustained injuries to his hand after being struck with a stick and was later discharged from the hospital. 

The 29-year-old suspect has since been arrested and charged with murder.

"He is expected to appear before the Warden Magistrate's Court on Tuesday."

IOL News

