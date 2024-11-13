Free State man sentenced for raping a mentally challenged teenager

A 23-year-old man from the Free State was sentenced to 22 years in prison for raping a mentally challenged 17-year-old girl. Bokang Matsukunyane was sentenced by Magistrate Zweni at the Bloemfontein Regional Court.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane said that during the trial, the victim’s mother said that when she got home from work on January 10, 2024, her daughter was missing. She began looking for her and was alerted by a neighbour that she had seen Matsukunyane leave with her daughter. The mother went to the Matsukunyane’s house and, unfortunately, discovered her daughter there.

“She further mentioned that she confronted her daughter, who mentioned to her that they had sexual intercourse with the accused. She then reported the matter to the police and investigation was immediately conducted and led to the arrest of the accused,” Mpakane said. Matsukunyane stood trial until he was convicted on November 6. He was also deemed unsuitable to own a firearm. His name will be included on the National Register of Sex Offenders.