Free State man sentenced to 15 years for killing friend over R10

Pretoria- The Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court sentenced a 24-year-old man to 15 years’ imprisonment for killing his friend over R10. Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli said the incident occurred in September 2022 after Thabo Tomanyane went to the victim’s house in Kgotsong Section.

“When the accused arrived carrying a bag, he never said anything, but pulled and forced the victim to the street and started stabbing him. “The 30-year-old victim was stabbed six times in the chest and back and was declared dead at the scene by emergency personnel,” he said. Kareli said police investigation revealed that Tomanyane got into an argument with the victim because he owed him R10 and he had gone to the victim’s house to collect the money, but the victim did not have it.

Tomanyane was arrested a few hours after the stabbing. Blood-stained clothing and the knife used in the murder were found at his parents’ home. In another unrelated incident, Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of murder, rape and inquest after two bodies of a man and a woman were discovered hanging in an abandoned building. The death of a woman identified as Sinenhlahla Nkosi, 16, and a man identified as Dumiso Mhlongo, 25, who were each identified by their respective families, sent shock waves in their community.

According to information, the whereabouts of the two, who are considered distant relatives, became a mystery after they were last seen on March 25. Nkosi’s aunt had left them to attend a funeral earlier that day. She became worried when she returned home only to find that her niece was not home. She then looked for her, but without any success and she reported the matter to the police the next day, March 26.