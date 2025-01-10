Free State man sentenced to 25 years for rape and robbery

The sentencing of Lehlohonolo Maakhi was handed down in the Thabong Regional Court following a detailed investigation by the police.

Lehlohonolo Maakhi, 23, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping and robbing a woman at knifepoint in Thabong, Free State.

The incident unfolded after a late-night church gathering in April 2019, when a friend invited a 23-yeat-old woman to collect blankets, she agreed, joining four others. However, on their way back to the church, they encountered two boys who warned them to flee. The group scattered, leaving the victim isolated.

“She was caught by one 23-year-old suspect who threatened her with a knife and forced her into a deserted house, requesting her to have sex with him, but she refused,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.

Despite her resistance, Maakhi dragged her to an open field, where he committed the act at knifepoint. He also robbed her of her cellphone before attempting to take her to a nearby shack. Fortunately, the victim managed to escape and alerted authorities.