Free State man threatened, raped and impregnated niece

An uncle who raped and impregnated his niece was arrested in Meqheleng, near Ficksburg, in the Free State. He reportedly raped his niece several times, and when she was pregnant, he instructed her to frame her boyfriend as the unborn baby's father.

Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the 59-year-old man was arrested on Monday after the teenage girl reportedly told her teachers at school. He said it was alleged the uncle raped his niece between December 2018 and March 2023 until he impregnated her a year ago at the age of 16. The niece reported the incident to her teachers, who reported it to the police on Monday, September 11.

The accused was arrested on the same day. He said it was further reported that the uncle raped her on several occasions before and after her pregnancy. She gave birth to a daughter, who is now one year old.

The teenager, who is an orphan, was reportedly scared to report the matter because the accused had threatened her that he would put her out on the street and ordered her to frame her boyfriend for the pregnancy. "She was fearing for her life and that of her child. A case of rape was opened, and the suspect was arrested," Mophiring said. The 59-year-old man was expected to appear in the Ficksburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing a charge of rape.