Free State man who was kidnapped from his house during a robbery found murdered

Durban - A 46-year-old man who was allegedly kidnapped from his home during a robbery on Sunday morning has been found dead. Police said the incident took place in the Fichardtpark area at around 8am.

According to police, the victim’s wife, aged 41, had returned from a morning jog to find an unknown man, who was armed and wearing a mask, on her property. “It is alleged the suspect pushed the woman back into the yard at gunpoint, demanding cash,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli. “A second suspect also followed suit, and they managed to get her back into the house.

“The woman and her two children, aged 14 and 4, were locked in the bedroom with their hands and feet tied.” Kareli said, moments later, the woman’s “unsuspecting” husband arrived and was also ambushed by the suspects, who pointed a firearm at him. “It is alleged the husband was forced at gunpoint into his vehicle with his hands and feet tied and a plastic bag over his head.

“The suspects drove out in the husband's vehicle leaving the woman and children locked in the bedroom.” Police said the woman managed to untie herself, and police were notified. “At about 13:30, the vehicle was spotted on the N1 just outside Bloemfontein, parked on the side of the road with a person inside the car.”

Police said emergency services were called to the scene and declared the man dead. A case of house robbery, kidnapping and murder is being investigated by police. Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact Detective Captain Van Dyk of Parkweg on 082 526 2589 or call Crime Stop on 0860 010 111, or share information via MySAPS App.

