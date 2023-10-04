Free State MEC’s bodyguard released on warning after ‘revenge’ shooting

A State bodyguard has been released on a warning after he discharged his firearm following an altercation at a tavern in the Free State last month. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu said Warrant Officer Vusumuzi Makhaza had been in a fight with a patron at a tavern in Kagisanong on September 16.

According to Ipid, the patron assaulted the 49-year-old police officer with a bottle on his ear. "The police officer went looking for the person that attacked him, seeking revenge. When he failed to find him on the day, he went back later," Raburabu said. Later that same day, Makhaza went to a house to look for the attacker and the man's girlfriend answered the door.

Raburabu said the woman was carrying a nine-month-old baby at the time and when she saw the officer, she closed the door. "In an attempt to get an access into the house, the police officer allegedly discharged his firearm, hitting the door. The police were called and arrived at the scene after the police officer left," Raburabu said. Two days later, Ipid was informed of the incident. Following a preliminary investigation, Makhaza was arrested.

Raburabu said at the time of his arrest, the officer had been escorting the Free State's MEC for Treasury to an event. Makhaza was detained at the Mangaung police station and later released on a warning. "He appeared in court on Monday on a charge of attempted murder and was released on a warning," Raburabu said.