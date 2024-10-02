Free State police appeal to the public to find missing 15-year-old girl

A 15-year-old girl has seemingly vanished into thin air, with her family saying they have no clue where she might be and have reported the teenager missing to the police. Given the country’s statistics on violence against girls and women, the family has every right to be worried and raise the alarm.

Thabong South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Free State are appealing to the public for assistance in locating the missing girl. Tshepiso Mfaxayu, was reportedly last seen on Saturday, September 28 at 4pm. “According to reports, on the day she went missing, Tshepiso was first at home along with her family and neighbours celebrating her little sister’s birthday party,” said police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle.

After a while, her cousin sent her to the shops, and that was the last time they saw her. She was apparently seen catching a taxi to Jerusalem Park in Welkom and has not returned since. Several attempts to find her have not been successful. Tshepiso is dark-skinned, slender and and tall, with black long hair in a ponytail. She was dressed in a light blue denim skirt, a green bomber jacket and green and white ‘Nike’ Airforce trainers when she went missing.