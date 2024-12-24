Free State police arrest 29-year-old for alleged attempted murder at initiation school

A 29-year-old man from Moemaneng, near Marquard, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old initiate during a traditional training session, leaving the victim hospitalised and fighting for his life. The incident occurred on December 14, when former initiates gathered at the initiation school to teach new initiates skills, including the use of a knobkerrie.

"The 19-year-old new initiate was hit with knobkerrie on the left side of his head and became unconscious and fell on the ground.," said police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring. Marquard police were alerted to the incident on December 20, during a routine monitoring visit to the school by the Initiation School coordinator. The school principal reported the attack, and the victim was rushed to a doctor in Senekal before being transferred to Bethlehem hospital. He was later admitted to a high-care unit in Bloemfontein.

Mophiring have confirmed that the victim’s condition remains critical, with investigations into the case of attempted murder underway. “The 29-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder," said Mophiring. The suspect appeared before the Marquard Magistrate's Court on Monday, December 23.