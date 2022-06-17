Free State police launch manhunt for four gunmen after businessman kidnapped during robbery

Pretoria - Free State police are on the hunt for four gunmen, who stormed into business premises, kidnapped two men and hijacked a customer's vehicle, before fleeing the crime. Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said on Thursday, at about 6.30pm, a 40-year-old business owner of a supermarket at Tugela circle, St Helena, in Welkom, was approached by four unknown armed men.

“He managed to flee to the nearby flats. The suspects entered the premises and, at gunpoint, kidnapped his brother and uncle. They forced the victims to get into a customer's silver Polo Vivo, with registration number CTR 213 NC, and fled the scene with it,” said Thakeng. Police urge anyone with information which can assist in tracing the kidnappers and the victims, to contact Detective Sergeant Molelekeng Tsoeu on 065 820 6299 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Tip-offs can be submitted on the My SAPS App. In another similar incident, Chad Dorkin, 24, from Durban, was kidnapped while visiting friends at Woodford Grove, off Umgeni Road, at around 8pm on Sunday night.

He was found on Monday night. In a statement, his father Elton Dorkin said Chad was abducted and held in multiple locations, over a 24-hour period. He said ongoing investigations by police and private security groups led to Chad being released in the vicinity of Queen Nandi Drive, Durban, at around 9pm on Monday night.

He was unharmed. “I can confirm that a ransom was demanded for his release. However, due to ongoing police investigations, we are not able to disclose any further details. “The abductors did not provide any motive for the kidnapping,” said Elton Dorkin.

