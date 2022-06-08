Free State police launch manhunt for son who killed his mother and cut her into pieces

Durban – Police have launched a manhunt for a 30-year-old suspect who killed his mother and attempted to kill his father. Police said they found human body parts inside the garage of a home in Riverside, Free State.

Police spokesperson Captain Phumelelo Dhlamini said the victim, aged 65, had been identified by her husband. “It is alleged the man arrived home and found his son inside the garage packing the remains of his mother inside the plastic bag. “When he tried to enquire about what was happening the son took out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.”

Dhlamini said the man was been admitted to hospital with serious stab wounds. It is alleged the murder took place on Monday and Tuesday. Dhlamini said cases of murder and attempted murder were being investigated.

Police say the suspect is about 1.5 metres tall, with natural hair, is clean shaven and of slender build. He was last seen wearing a striped T-shirt and black jeans. Anyone who has information can contact detective Lieutenant Colonel Japhta Milela at 079 889 3311 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

