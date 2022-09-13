Free State police offer R50K for tracing killer of woman found with her throat slit

Pretoria - Free State police are looking for relatives and suspects involved in the death of a woman who was found with her throat slit, in K10 section, Kutloanong. Odendaalsrus police said they are offering R50 000 reward for information regarding the suspects.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng said Odendaalsrus police were informed on August 31, around 2pm about a body of a woman lying on the farm next to K10 section, Kutloanong. “The body was found by a resident of Kutloanong who was busy cutting wood,” said Thakeng. “On their arrival, they found the body of an unknown African woman with a slit throat. She is estimated to be 28-years-old, she had a wedding ring on her finger and her clothes were scattered next to her,” he added.

Thakeng added that a case of murder has been registered for further investigation. “Nobody has been reported missing and the police are appealing to anyone who might have lost a relative or have information about the suspect to come forward and contact the investigator, Detective Sergeant Seleke Mahloko of Odendaalsrus on 082 301 2797 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Thakeng said. IOL