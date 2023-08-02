Free State police probe trending video of station commander manhandling and dragging man

* IOL has chosen not to display the video Free State police are investigating a video circulating on Twitter, where a Ventersburg Station Commander is seen manhandling and dragging an unknown man into a cell on Friday.

In the video a man is heard yelling and asking the station commander why he was getting arrested. He continues to say the station commander would regret what he was doing. The station commander responded by saying: “I am arresting you for assaulting the police”. However, another voice in the video is heard saying the station commander was lying, that they were there to report the murder case.

“This is a station commander, we have a video and we took it from his office. “He manhandled this person but now he is lying saying this person assaulted a police officer.” Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, said the station commander allegedly arrested the man for assaulting a police officer after the man seen on the video came to his office and started to push him around.

The provincial commissioner in the Free State, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, has already appointed a team of senior officers to look into the matter both from an internal and criminal perspective. “The matter is being investigated internally and the necessary steps will be taken if so needed. "Members of the police always have to act accordingly. If the member violated any disciplinary regulations, he would be dealt with in accordance with our disciplinary regulations.