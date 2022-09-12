Free State police rescue man accused of killing wife from angry mob

Pretoria - Free State police rescued a 46-year-old man after community members in Meqheleng severely assaulted him for allegedly killing his wife. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said police were called after a group of at least 40 community members attacked the man.

It is believed the man hit his wife, Malefu Kgabela, and she succumbed to her injuries in hospital. “A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened against him however, his wife later succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The case has been changed to murder,” Mophiring said. Mophiring said the man was expected to appear at the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

In another similar incident, three men were released on bail after they were arrested for allegedly beating a man to death in an apparent mob justice incident in Madibogo, south-west of Mahikeng. Oduetse Rampo, 38, Reuben Seleke, 36, and Itumeleng Taje, 38, were granted R1 000 bail each last week Tuesday. “The trio allegedly kidnapped three men at Gareleng Section, Madibogo village, south-west of Mahikeng at about 11am on Tuesday, August 16. Reportedly, the victims were then loaded onto a white Toyota bakkie and taken to an unknown place where they were allegedly assaulted after being accused of burglary,” said North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

“The accused allegedly dropped one of the kidnapped men, Thobegi Stephen Maine, 28, not far from his parental place approximately five hours later. The severely beaten Maine was taken home by some villagers. “Paramedics were consequently summoned, but they certified Maine dead. As a result, cases of attempted murder and murder were registered leading to apprehension of the accused,” Mokgwabone said. The case against the trio was postponed to October 5.

