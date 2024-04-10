Free State senior policeman sentenced for raping girlfriend

A Free State police officer was sentenced to 12-years imprisonment after he was found guilty of raping his 29-year-old girlfriend. The 41-year-old officer was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for an incident that took place on November 25, 2018, at Thabong in Welkom.

Ipid said the accused met his then girlfriend at a tavern and he later asked his colleague, who was driving a state vehicle, to take them to Section 2010 in Thabong. “The officer raped the complainant when they arrived in Section 2010, and fell asleep thereafter. The complainant went to a police station to open a case of rape against him, and he was arrested after the incident was reported to Ipid,’’ said Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping. In a similar incident, a Bloemfontein cop is facing charges of rape for allegedly raping a 21-year-old man he found urinating on the street.

Ipid said they police officer took the man back to the police station, while his female colleague remained in the vehicle. A few minutes later they came back without detaining the man and dropped him at the taxi rank. The victim later reported the rape at a police station and the cop was arrested.

In another incident early last month, a Western Cape police office was arrested on allegations that he raped a woman in the police station holding cells. Shuping said the complainant was arrested for assault and detained at Citrusdale police station. “The police constable allegedly went into the holding cell where the complainant was and raped her,” Shuping added.