Free State station commander arrested for alleged theft of R2,460 taken from a dagga dealer

The station commander of Jacobsdal police in the Free State, who was arrested for theft of money was released on warning. "It is alleged that on February 17, 2022, a man was arrested for dealing in dagga in Jacobsdal.

“The dagga and money to the value of R2,460 were booked in for evidence. After the arrested man’s case was finalised in court, he went back to the police station to get his property, but they could not find the money," said Free State police spokesperson, Captain Lorraine Earle. She said the station commander was reportedly the last person to sign as the recipient of the money in the evidence register. Captain Pieter Hendrik Adriaan Rodgers, 55, was arrested after the docket was sent to the director of public prosecution for a decision.

Captain Rodgers appeared in the Jacobsdal Magistrate's Court on Thursday, and he was released on warning, and the case against him was postponed to October 31. He is facing a charge of theft. "The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, directed that departmental steps must be initiated with immediate effect," Earle said.

In a separate case, the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, said Nompi Agnes Molosioa, 63, the wife of former Luckhoff station commander was convicted and sentenced for her attempts to make alleged rape charges against her son disappear. Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said in 2015, a rape victim accused Nompi and her husband of intimidation and offering her R1,000 to withdraw charges against their son. "Corruption and defeating the ends of justice case against the retired station commander were withdrawn. Nompi, however, was found guilty," Mohobeleli said.