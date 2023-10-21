Free State traffic cop arrested for corruption

A traffic cop in the Free State allegedly known for harassing motorists has been arrested for corruption. The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Warrant Officer Fikiswa Mato said the 39-year-old traffic official was arrested in Bethlehem on Friday, October 20 by members of the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team from Bloemfontein.

“The arrest follows after the complainant, who owns trucks, reported to the Hawks that there is a traffic officer in Bethlehem who persistently harasses his drivers, demanding money,” Mato said. The traffic officer is alleged to have recently pulled off the truck operators for truck inspections and issued the driver with a traffic fine. An operation was conducted to trap the officer.

“He demanded that the driver pay him R1,200 for him not to impound the truck. “During an operation held on October 20, 2023, he was apprehended while in possession of the entrapment money in his vehicle,” Mato said. The traffic official was subsequently arrested and faces charges of corruption.