Free State woman, 20, arrested for allegedly stabbing her mom to death

A woman from the Free State was arrested after being accused of stabbing and killing her 55-year-old mother. Bloemspruit police detained a 20-year-old woman after a fatal domestic altercation in Grassland.

South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said police were called to a house in Grassland on January 6 at about 7.10pm. "On arrival at the scene, members found a female, aged 55-year-old, lying in a pool of blood. Emergency personnel were summoned to the scene and the elderly woman was declared dead at the scene," Kareli said. Kareli further stated that the deceased was stabbed once in the chest by her daughter following a verbal confrontation.

The daughter was arrested and is scheduled to appear in Bloemfontein magistrate court soon for murder. The circumstances that led to the stabbing will be probed. In a similar case, Nolufefe Jongwana was sentenced to life in prison in November of 2023 for murdering her mother, Nomonde Jongwana.

Nomonde was killed on June 12, 2019. Her co-accused hitmen, Masixolo Darke and Ntsikayomzi Mpentsheni, were also both sentenced to life in prison. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Nomonde was found stabbed many times on her upper body at her leased home in Bambisana, where she worked as a teacher, in the Lusikisiki district.