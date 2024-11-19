Free State women busted for pocketing over R1 million in Covid-19 relief funds

Two women from the Free State appeared in the Bethlehem Serious Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud and money laundering. Karien Maria Marx, 58, and Khahliso Isabel Motseremeli, 48, appeared in court on separate cases.

The women were arrested on Monday, by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks). The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Christopher Singo said the women were arrested on separate matters. “It is alleged that during the period between March 2020 and October 2020, Marx submitted claims to the Department of Labour for Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefits to the total amount of over R1 million. This was done through her company Pop Snax (Pty) Ltd. The funds were approved by the department and deposited into the company account. It was further reported that only a portion of the money was used to pay employees, and the rest was for personal use,” Singo said.

The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation team based in Bethlehem for further investigation. After making a brief first appearance, Marx was granted R5,000 bail. Her case has been postponed until November 28. “Meanwhile, in a matter involving Motseremeli, it is alleged that between March 2020 and April 2020, she submitted claims to the Department of Education for Covid-19 TERS funds through her non-profit organisation (NPO) called Paballong Day Care Centre. It is further alleged that the accused applied for Covid-19 TERS funds for employees who did not qualify for benefits from the Department of Employment and Labour. A total amount of R36,247.05 was paid to the accused for her personal benefit,” Singo said.

The matter was referred to the same team for investigation and after her brief appearance, Motseremeli was granted R1,000 bail. The matter has been postponed until January 18, 2025.