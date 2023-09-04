From busting a R150 million Magaliesburg drug lab to stealing R36 million from a dead man, here are five cases the Hawks kept a sharp eye on

The head of the Directorate for Priority Crimes (DPCI), Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has highlighted some of the major crimes that the department has been dealing with throughout the country. Money laundering, cash-in-transit heists, and killings of police officials are just some of the national priority crimes that kept the department busy during the first quarter of the financial year.

During a public engagement on Monday, the head of the DPCI highlighted some of the cases. Here are five: 1. Free State cops allegedly looted money from cash-in-transit heist In 2022, members of the public allegedly helped themselves to cash following a CIT heist in Sasolburg.

It is further alleged that police members from the Kroonstad K9 Unit and Zamdela South African Police Service (SAPS) stopped the stealing and seized the cash from the thieving members of the public. It is alleged that instead of registering the money in the exhibit register at the police station, the money was allegedly pocketed by the members. Following an investigation by the Hawks, five police officials, Sello Edward Moopela, 50, Solomon Ramoisa Rasentsoere, 42, Petrus Zwelonakele Mphethu, 42, Morena Caroll Semase, 38, and Seponono Benedict Mohoang, 40, were arrested.

The members appeared in the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court and were released on R2,000 bail. They are back in court on Tuesday. 2. 18 arrested for stealing R36 million for a dead man

A total of 18 people have been arrested in connection with the R36 million fraud. According to the Hawks, on April 24, 2022, a businessman who is a foreign national, died in a car accident. It is further alleged that the following day, FNB employee Thabiso Matenda opened a bank account in the deceased’s name with authorisation and stole R36,989,052.67.

The stolen funds were transferred into the new different bank accounts that were created. A case of theft was opened and assigned to the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation of the Hawks based in Polokwane. A total of 18 others were arrested, and the case was postponed to October.

3. A worrying 31 cops killed during first quarter Lebeya noted with concern that attacks on police officers were on the increase, with a total of 31 cops killed during the first quarter. Eleven cops were killed while on duty, while 20 were off-duty.

Lebeya said 24 people were arrested in connection with police killings. "A total of nine convictions were secured on murder of police officials," he said. Eight people were sentenced to nine life terms of imprisonment and over 100 combined years in jail.

4. R150 million drug lab in Magaliesburg In May, the Western Cape Hawks pounced a fully functional clandestine laboratory in rural Mogale City, Magaliesburg. Two people, 38-year-old Keorapetse Elias Motsepe and 73-year-old Mzingisi Mokoloda, were arrested.

During the search, the police found mandrax paste, mandrax tablets, a mandrax press machine, an oven to dry methaqualone, buckets of methaqualone, and drums of powder used in the manufacturing of mandrax worth an estimated R150 million. Motsepe was later released on R20,000 bail, while Mokoloda was remanded in custody after his bail application was denied. The duo are expected back in Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court in October, facing charges of dealing in drugs and contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act 140 of 1992.

5. Bogus Free State estate agent jailed to 23 years A 60-year-old estate agent from the Free State has been sentenced to an effective 23 years behind bars. Sabata Israel Papane was approached by the victim to purchase an advertised house.

The Hawks said the victim signed a contract and handed over R100,000.00. "When it was time for the complainant to occupy the house, she discovered that the accused had no mandate to sell it," he said. After an investigation by the Hawks, Papane was arrested and found guilty by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud, money laundering, and contravention of the Estate Agency Affairs Act 112 of 1976.