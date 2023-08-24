From Rustenberg to Tembisa: Police recover stolen Toyota Quantum with radio, computer box missing

Ekurhuleni police recovered a minibus Toyota Quantum taxi stolen from Rustenburg, North West, after it was abandoned near Tembisa, Ekurhuleni. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the second Toyota Quantum vehicle was found on Monday.

“On August 21, at around 6.15am, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Tembisa precinct officers attended to a complaint of a white Toyota Quantum minibus parked in contravention of a traffic sign, outside the EMPD Tembisa precinct,” Thepa said. “On closer inspection, the officers noticed that there were no registration plates affixed on the front and the rear,” she said. “Seeing this discrepancy, the officers ran the vehicle details through the electronic National Administration Traffic Information System (NaTIS), and the vehicle was reported stolen from the owner and a case had been registered, in the Rustenburg area.”

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has recovered a stolen Toyota Quantum minibus taxi which was stolen in Rustenburg and abandoned around Tembisa. Photo: EMPD She said further inspection revealed that the body of the vehicle was still intact. However, the vehicle's radio and the computer box were missing. "Although no arrests have been made, the white Toyota Quantum minibus was taken to Naturena police yard for safekeeping, pending further investigations," said Thepa. On Wednesday, IOL reported that a Volkswagen Polo hatchback that was reported stolen, has been found abandoned and badly smashed up in Boksburg North.

Police in Ekurhuleni recovered a stolen vehicle, with a case registered at Boksburg North police station, but the silver VW Polo hatchback was found with serious damages in front. Photo: EMPD EMPD officers received information about a reported stolen vehicle with a case registered at Boksburg North police station, and when they found the silver VW Polo hatchback, it had been abandoned and damaged. Thepa said no one was arrested, but the vehicle was seized by police for safekeeping. “On Tuesday, August 22, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bromberg special operations officers recovered a stolen motor vehicle on Jones Road in the Boksburg North area,” said Thepa.